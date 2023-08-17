Maharashtra Congress chief Patole and Uddhav Thackeray discuss INDIA meet preparations

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and his party colleagues on Thursday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to discuss preparations for the meeting of opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

Talking to reporters after meeting Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree in suburban Bandra, Patole said leaders of the parties comprising the Maha Vikas Aghadi took part in the meeting.

Senior leaders Arif Khan and Milind Deora attended the meeting.

"A plan was discussed that the during the INDIA alliance meeting, a message should go out to the country from Mumbai to dislodge the Narendra Modi government," Patole told reporters.

The INDIA bloc comprises 25 opposition parties and it will meet in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. PTI PR BNM BNM