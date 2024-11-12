Maharashtra Congress chief Patole's 'dog' remarks trigger row, draw sharp retort from BJP

Akola, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole's remarks urging OBC voters to shun the BJP, which he claimed likened the community to dogs (kutta), drew sharp condemnation from the saffron party.

Addressing a gathering in Akola West constituency, Patole also said the time had come to treat the BJP like a dog.

"I want to ask the people belonging to the OBC community in Akola district, will you vote for the BJP who calls you 'kutta'? Now, the time has come to make the BJP 'kutta'," Patole said, speaking at a meeting in support of Congress candidate Sajid Khan Pathan.

He also accused the BJP of attempting to undermine national unity through fear tactics.

Patole's remarks evoked sharp criticism from the BJP, with its former MP Kirit Somaiya saying that such comments reflected the Congress party's growing frustration.

"These statements indicate the declining state of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. They are moving from disappointment to dejection," Somaiya said.

"Sharad Pawar is saying something, Uddhav Thackeray is verbally abusing the Election Commission, and now Congress is calling the BJP a 'kutta' because opinion polls show that Mahayuti is going to win the elections," Somaiya said.

The rival alliances, Mahayuti and MVA, are in a fierce battle for power in the run-up to the November 20 state assembly election.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant had to apologise after he referred to Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi Shaina NC as "imported maal". PTI COR CLS SKU ARU