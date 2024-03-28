Maharashtra Congress forms 4 election committees; ex-CM Shinde to head one of them

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday set up four committees tasked with handling various matters related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and one of them will be headed by party veteran and former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

Shinde, also a former Union minister, will head the 31-member coordination committee of the Congress in the state, the opposition party said here.

The publicity and publication committee will be headed by Congress group leader in the Legislative Council Satej Patil and it will have 23 members.

The election management committee, having 26 members, will be led by Nana Gawande, state Congress general secretary (organisation), said the party.

The 18-strong media and communication panel will be headed by state party spokesperson Atul Londhe.

The Congress is a constituent of the state-level opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19. PTI MR RSY