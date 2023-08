Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress under its state unit chief Nana Patole on Thursday reviewed preparations of the organisation ahead of next year's Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls.

Patole exhorted party leaders to work towards winning every single seat in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, the Congress' core committee had held a meeting involving observers of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. PTI PR BNM BNM