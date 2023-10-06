Maharashtra Congress leaders hold protests against BJP over Rahul Gandhi poster

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Congress leaders in Maharashtra on Friday held protests at different locations in Mumbai against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for portraying Rahul Gandhi as a "new age Ravan" in a social media poster.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and the party's state working president Naseem Khan took part in a protest at Chembur in the city, while the grand old party's Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad and leader of opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar participated in another agitation in south Mumbai.

The BJP poster on X triggered a strong criticism from the Congress.

Speaking during the protest, Patole said, BJP's "Ravan-like tendencies" are defaming Rahul Gandhi out of fear.

"But if any harm is done to Rahul Gandhi, Congress will not tolerate it. The same villainous tendencies that portrayed Mahatma Gandhi as Ravan are now defaming Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"While the BJP is working to divide the country by creating rift between Hindus and Muslims, as well as fostering animosity between different castes, Rahul Gandhi is fighting to ensure that the Constitution, democracy, and the unity and integrity of the country remain intact," he said.

Seeing his rising popularity after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP is in a state of panic and has resorted to these tricks to malign his image, he alleged.

Khan said, "Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra has instilled self-confidence among the people. The BJP is facing defeats everywhere, and as their deposits are getting seized, the panicked BJP is trying to defame Rahulji Gandhi." "The BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been continuously trying to tarnish the Gandhi family's reputation. For the unity and integrity of the nation, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives. Everyone knows who harbours Ravana-like tendencies in this country...," he said.

The Congress party condemns BJP's deplorable act and will not tolerate it again, he added.

Gaikwad said, "Defamatory content about our leaders is propagated by the BJP's IT cell, but no action is taken against them. However, if we send out any message, cases are filed against our workers. Those who defame Mahatma Gandhi are roaming freely." "There is an attempt to suppress the voice of the opposition. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has given us a mantra of "daro mat" (do not panic) and we are working according to it," she said.

Wadettiwar alleged that the BJP is a party that oppresses women in India.

"These people malign women every day, but BJP leaders, MPs and MLAs all seem to be turning a blind eye to this oppression. In opposition to this, our leader Rahul Gandhi consistently takes to the streets to protest and raise issues of the common man," he said.

The BJP now fears Rahul Gandhi and people also recognise who the real Ravan is, he said. PTI MR NP