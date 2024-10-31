Maharashtra: Congress MLA joins Shiv Sena after being denied ticket

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) Congress' Kolhapur North MLA Jayshree Jadhav, who was denied ticket by the party for the Maharashtra assembly polls, on Thursday joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

After she along with her son Satyajit joined the party in Shinde's presence, Jadhav was made a deputy leader of the party and the in-charge of its women's wing.

The Shiv Sena has several posts of `deputy leader'.

Jayshree was elected from Kolhapur North in a bypoll in 2022 following the death of her husband Chandrakant Jadhav.

CM Shinde said their entry will strengthen the party in Kolhapur.

Jadhav said she joined the Shiv Sena as she was denied ticket by the Congress. Her family was traditionally associated with the Shiv Sena but her husband joined Congress after he was denied an election ticket, she added. PTI PR KRK