Maharashtra: Congress MP Vasant Chavan passes away; irreparable loss, says party

Nanded: Congress MP from Maharashtra's Nanded constituency, Vasant Chavan, passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness, party sources said.

Chavan (69) breathed his last at the hospital at around 4 am, the sources said. He had been undergoing treatment for renal issues since the last week.

Notably, Chavan became a member of Lok Sabha for the first time in his political career in 2024 by defeating BJP strongman and MP Pratap Patil Chikhlikar from the Nanded constituency in Marathwada region.

The Congress veteran won the electoral contest despite his ill health and big desertions, including that of former CM Ashok Chavan, who joined BJP ahead of the polls.

Vasant Chavan's victory stood out as he overcame personal health issues and organisational challenges following Ashok Chavan's defection, which was believed to have weakened Congress in Nanded.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra expressed condolences.

“The news of the demise of senior Congress leader, Nanded Lok Sabha MP Shri Vasantrao Chavan ji is extremely sad. While paying my heartfelt tribute to him, I express my deep condolences to the bereaved family. A popular grassroots leader, Shri Chavan supported and expanded the ideology of Congress throughout his life. His demise is an irreparable loss for the Congress family,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri Vasantrao Chavan, Member of Parliament from Nanded, Maharashtra. A senior leader, who started his politics from the grassroots as a Gram Panchayat member and served the people in various elected positions, he protected the Congress ideology in his region till his last breath. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and followers," Kharge tweeted on X.

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri Vasantrao Chavan, Member of Parliament from Nanded, Maharashtra.



A senior leader, who started his politics from the grassroots as a Gram Panchayat member and served the people on various elected positions, he protected the… pic.twitter.com/ZCRx9oLu4e — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 26, 2024

Gandhi-Vadra also expressed profound grief.

"The news of the demise of Shri Vasant Chavan ji, MP from Nanded, Maharashtra and senior Congress leader is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences," the Congress leader stated.

The grand old party termed Chavan's death an irreparable loss for the Congress family.

"The news of the demise of senior Congress leader and Nanded Lok Sabha MP Shri Vasantrao Chavan ji is extremely painful. Shri Chavan dedicated his entire life to supporting and propagating the ideology of Congress," the Congress posted on X.

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और नांदेड़ लोकसभा सांसद श्री वसंतराव चव्हाण जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। यह कांग्रेस परिवार के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है।



श्री चव्हाण ने अपना संपूर्ण जीवन कांग्रेस की विचारधारा के समर्थन और विस्तार में समर्पित कर दिया।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को… pic.twitter.com/qtbwrVX8zd — Congress (@INCIndia) August 26, 2024

Born in Naigaon in Nanded district, Vasant Chavan started his political journey as a gram panchayat member before becoming a zilla parishad member in 1990 and 2002.

He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in 2002 and later to the state legislative assembly from Naigaon assembly seat. He was an MLA from 2009 to 2014.

Chavan also served as the chairman of Nanded District Central Cooperative Bank from 2021 to 2023.

His last rites will be performed in Naigaon at 11 am on Tuesday, the sources said.