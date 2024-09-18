Maharashtra Congress questions ruling alliance's `silence' over remarks against Rahul

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) The Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday questioned the `silence' of the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the objectionable comments made by its leaders against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

It also accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of extending "tacit support" to those making such statements.

"Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad is a brainless thug. One doubts if he should be called an MLA. But BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde is an educated man. Even he has lowered the level of public discourse while talking about the leader of opposition. It is clear that BJP leaders have become very arrogant," he said.

He also wondered if Prime MInister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take action against the members of the NDA who have made such statements.

"The BJP came to power at the Centre by using crutches (support of allies), but the people of Maharashtra will not allow you to have any crutches," Patole further said.

State Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat said the BJP and its allies have "muddied the politics of Maharashtra".

"Everyday, their leaders' actions are becoming a blot on the state's political culture. What is dangerous is that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are giving tacit support to these elements. The people of Maharashtra will punish Sanjay Gaikwad and Anil Bonde and also those who are supporting the violent comments of these two elected representatives," he said.

BJP MP Bonde said on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi's "tongue should be singed" as what he said about reservations during his US tour was dangerous.

His remark followed Shiv Sena's Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announcing a reward for chopping off the Congress leader's tongue for the same remarks. PTI MR KRK