Maharashtra Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners for local body polls

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming municipal and nagar panchayat elections in the state.

The list includes Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal, legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Others on the list are Legislative Council group leader Satej (Bunty) Patil, CWC member Balasaheb Thorat, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, MP Rajani Patil, Goa in-charge Manikrao Thakre and former state president Nana Patole.

The polls are scheduled for December 2.

These leaders will lead and coordinate the poll campaign across various municipal bodies in Maharashtra, the party said. PTI MR BNM