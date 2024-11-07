Maharashtra: Congress' Satej Patil under fire for remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj family

New Delhi: In Maharashtra, a controversy erupted after Congress MLC Satej Patil made remarks against Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati, a member of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj family.

Madhurima Raje had recently withdrawn from the race for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly election in the Kolhapur North Constituency, but Patil's comments about her caused an outcry, with many seeing it as an insult to the entire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family.

"This family is deeply respected across Maharashtra, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy of Hindavi Swarajya holds great importance in the state," said a political commentator with a firm knowledge of Maharashtra politics and history.

"Madhurima Raje stepped out of the election after a rebel Congress candidate stayed in the race, which added fuel to the fire. Patil's remarks were seen as not just an attack on her personally, but on the whole Chhatrapati family, triggering widespread outrage. Many people have demanded that Patil issue a public apology, calling his comments disrespectful to a family that is held in high regard in the region," he explained.

The controversy highlights the key role that the Chhatrapati lineage plays in Maharashtra's politics, especially in areas like Satara and Kolhapur, which are represented by Rajya Sabha MP Udayan Maharaj and Congress Lok Sabha MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

This isn't the first time a political figure has faced backlash for comments about the Chhatrapati family. Other politicians like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Sanjay Raut have also faced criticism for similar remarks. Sharad Pawar was criticized over his comments regarding Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati's appointment to the Rajya Sabha, while Sanjay Raut caused controversy by questioning the documentation of Shivaji Maharaj's descendants.

Vishalgad fort encroachment

Another issue adding to the controversy is the encroachments on Vishalgad, a fort linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Satej Patil's opposition to removing these encroachments has further angered the public, amplifying demands for him to apologize. This situation brings attention to how sensitive topics related to the Chhatrapati family can be, particularly in the lead-up to elections.

"Overall, the uproar over Patil's remarks reflects the deep respect that people in Maharashtra have for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his descendants. It highlights the importance of being careful and respectful when discussing historical and cultural figures like the Chhatrapatis," stated the analyst.

He further concluded, "The strong demand for Patil to apologize shows just how revered Shivaji Maharaj's legacy is, and serves as a reminder for politicians to handle such matters with greater care and sensitivity."