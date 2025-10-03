Maharashtra: Congress stages protests demanding assistance for farmers affected by heavy rains

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) The Congress on Friday held protests across Maharashtra demanding immediate relief for the farmers affected by the recent heavy rains and floods, accusing the BJP-led government of "inaction and empty promises".

The government should declare a "wet drought", provide compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to affected farmers, announce a blanket loan waiver, write off outstanding electricity bills and pay additional compensation for farmland damaged by soil erosion, it demanded.

Congress workers led by MP Kalyan Kale and others staged a demonstration outside the collector's office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the opposition party said in a release.

Party workers led by Chandrapur MP Pratibha Dhanorkar blocked Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway at Varora. Hundreds of farmers took part in the protest, the party said.

The protesters also demanded a special package for soybean growers in Chandrapur and compensation of Rs 1 lakh per hectare for cotton farmers and Rs 2.5 lakh per hectare for soybean farmers.

Similar protests were held in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Nagpur, Jalna, Latur, Wardha and Ratnagiri district, the party said. PTI MR KRK