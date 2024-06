Mumbai, June 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra unit of Congress on Wednesday suspended its state secretary Prashant Gawande for six years for `anti-party activities' during the Lok Sabha polls.

The party also suspended former Member of Legislative Council Narayanrao Munde for six years on the same grounds, a release said here.

The action was taken on the instructions of state Congress president Nana Patole, the release added. PTI PR KRK