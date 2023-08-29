Maharashtra: Consumer commission orders MGL to pay Rs 15,000 to man for depriving him of gas connection over ‘NOC’

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) The Thane Additional District Consumer Redressal Commission in Maharashtra has ordered Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to pay Rs 15,000 to a man over its failure to give him a piped gas connection despite accepting his application and initial deposit.

Advertisment

In its order of July 4, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday, the Commission said it was the responsibility of the company to arrange for a no objection certificate (NOC) from the complainant’s neighbour instead of asking him to get one.

Ashok Desai, a resident of Vashi in Navi Mumbai, informed the Commission that he paid a deposit of Rs 6,135 along with his application for a gas connection to MGL in 2021 and the company accepted them.

However, MGL asked Desai to get an NOC from his neighbour which he refused to comply with. He was then denied a gas connection.

Advertisment

After his complaint with the company’s “Lokayukta” and a subsequent legal notice went unanswered, Desai moved the Commission seeking compensation of Rs 1.65 lakh from MGL.

In their order, Commission President Ravindra Nagar and Members Gauri M Kapse and Shital A Petkar said that since MGL had accepted Desai’s application, the responsibility of getting the NOC was “solely on the respondent (MGL)”.

MGL’s demand to the customer to get the NOC “reveals the deficient, careless and negligent approach adopted by the respondent in providing services”, said the Commission.

“Hence the complainant was deprived of his gas connection for no mistake of his and definitely he has suffered mental and physical sufferings,” said the Commission, ordering MGL to pay Rs 15,000, including Rs 10,000 towards “mental and physical sufferings” to Desai.

The consumer was eligible for a piped gas connection, it added. PTI COR NR