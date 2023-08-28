Maharashtra: Contractor fined Rs 44.94 lakh for violations during road contruction in Bhayander

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) The administration in Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district has imposed a fine of Rs 44.94 lakh on a contractor for violations during construction of a road, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had given a contract to GEPC to construct the road between Shubam Arcade and Maheshwari Bhavan road, the official said.

During an inspection at the road, revenue officials found that the contractor had used sand to fill the surface and he had obtained the material without paying any royalty to the government, he said.

As per an order dated August 25, a fine of Rs 44.94 lakh was imposed on the contractor, the official said. PTI COR ARU