Maharashtra: Cop killed, another injured as liquor smuggler kicks their bike during chase

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) A police constable died and his colleague sustained injuries after a liquor smuggler allegedly kicked their two-wheeler while they were trying to nab him in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place near Shelgaon Atol in Chikhli taluka under the jurisdiction of Andera police station, he said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Constables Bhagwat Giri and Ram Andhale were on patrol when they received the information that an unauthorised vendor named Sanjay Shivankar was coming towards Shelgaon Atol with a box of liquor, the official said.

After spotting Shivankar, the two cops chased him on their two-wheeler. However, Shivankar, who too was on a bike, allegedly kicked the motorcycle carrying the two constables during the pursuit.

Giri, who was riding the two-wheeler, lost control of it and crashed into a tree. He died on the spot, while Andhale suffered injuries, the official said.

Police subsequently arrested Shivankar, who has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official added. PTI ZA NR