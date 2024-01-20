Maharashtra cop who underwent sex change surgery becomes a father

Beed, Jan 20 (PTI) A police constable from Maharashtra's Beed district, who underwent a sex reassignment surgery to become a man and got married in 2020, has become a father.

Lalit Kumar Salve, a resident of Rajegaon in Majalgaon taluka, became a father to a baby boy on January 15.

Born Lalita Salve in June 1988, the cop noticed changes in the body in 2013 and underwent medical tests, which confirmed the presence of Y chromosome.

While men have X and Y sex chromosomes, women have two X chromosomes. Doctors had said that Salve had gender dysphoria and advised a sex reassignment surgery.

The constable underwent sex-change surgery after getting permission from the state government in 2018. He had to undergo three surgeries between 2018 and 2020.

Salve got married to a woman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2020.

Talking to reporters, Salve said, "My journey from being a woman to a man was full of struggles. During this time, I was blessed to have many people who supported me. My wife Seema wished to have a child." "I am happy that I have become a father now. My family is thrilled," he said. PTI COR ARU ARU NP