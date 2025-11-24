Maharashtra cops to re-investigate major accidental fires, cylinder and chemical blasts of last 3 years

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) In the wake of the car blast in Delhi, police in Maharashtra will re-examine those major accidental fires, explosions, chemical and cylinder blasts that occurred in the last three years wherein several casualties were reported, a senior police official said on Monday.

Police will investigate whether anti-national or terrorist elements were involved in these incidents, which were passed off as accidents, he said.

Maharashtra Police have issued these instructions to in-charge officers of all units, including police commissioners of cities and superintendents of police, as precautionary measures, against the backdrop of the car blast near Red Fort, which claimed 15 lives.

They have been directed to revisit the investigation in those incidents of accidental fires, explosions, chemical and cylinder blasts which resulted in several casualties, in the last three years, the official told PTI.

Security agencies are on high alert after the November 10 blast near Red Fort and the busting of a "white collar" module by Srinagar Police.

The official said police will monitor online radicalisation through various social media platforms. The social media wings of the police are on alert and will monitor suspicious individuals.

Police have been directed to collect information about online radicalising groups and closely monitor the activity of former members of organisations like PFI, SIMI, and SDPI.

Following these extensive instructions, workers at construction sites are being questioned by the police to identify and track down illegal Bangladeshi nationals or anti-national elements, the official said.

Police will also conduct verification of Kashmiri students in Maharashtra and prepare an updated list of such pupils staying in major cities, he said.

The directives emphasise that police should conduct background checks on Kashmiri students and maintain contact with educational institutions for updated information.