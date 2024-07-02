Maharashtra: Council adjourned 3 times as BJP objects to use of 'foul' language by Danve in House

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative council was adjourned three times on Tuesday as BJP member Pravin Darekar objected to the alleged use of foul language in the House by leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve the previous day, and demanded discussion on the issue.

The BJP legislator alleged that Danve used foul language in the House on Monday evening while responding to discussion on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "not Hindus" swipe in the Lok Sabha.

BJP legislator Prasad Lad on Monday raised the issue of Gandhi's remarks in the council. He demanded a resolution condemning Gandhi's remarks, which elicited a sharp reaction from Danve.

As the proceedings of the House commenced on Tuesday, Darekar demanded discussion on the alleged use of foul language by Danve.

Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe urged Darekar to allow the completion of the Question Hour, but Darekar insisted on discussing the issue in the House.

He said the sanctity of the legislative council's sanctity needs to be maintained, more so by the leader of the opposition.

Gorhe said the matter was serious and that a decision could only be made after reviewing the video clips of the remarks and gathering other details.

However, Darekar refused to relent and expressed his disapproval. He alleged that Danve not only used foul language on the floor of the House, but also spoke about it to the media, which raises a question mark over the seriousness of his behaviour.

He asserted his right to speak and threatened to disrupt the proceedings of the House, prompting Gorhe to adjourn it for one hour initially.

After the proceedings resumed later, unruly scenes prevailed in the House over the same issue, following which the deputy chairperson adjourned it twice later till 2 pm. PTI ND NP