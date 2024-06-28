Maharashtra Council adjourned after ruckus over Mumbai-Goa highway work

Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for an hour on Friday following commotion over the work on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

The disruption started in the upper house of the state legislature after NCP legislator Vikram Kale raised concerns over the delay in the work – four-laning and concretisation – on the busy highway.

Responding to Kale, Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan said, “The construction work on the Panvel-Indapur stretch is 72 per cent complete. The progress is 85 per cent between Indapur and Zarap.” The minister assured the legislative council that the remaining work is scheduled for completion by December this year.

Chavan also acknowledged that some contractors, banned by the state government for malpractice, had attempted to halt the work on the 555-km-long Mumbai-Goa highway. He said a few state officials were also involved in these incidents.

Opposition leaders from NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) voiced their dissatisfaction, claiming that the state was not taking adequate action against the erring contractors.

When ruckus prevailed despite her intervention, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe adjourned the house for an hour – till the beginning of the budget presentation. PTI ND NR