Maharashtra council adjourned amid ruckus over Rahul's 'not Hindus' dig at BJP

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) The BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators were engaged in a sharp exchange on Monday over Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's "not Hindus" swipe at the BJP, resulting in the adjournment of Maharashtra legislative council for the day after frequent disruptions.

BJP legislator Prasad Lad raised the issue in the council, saying Rahul Gandhi has insulted Hindus in the country and condemned his remarks, drawing a sharp reply from the leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress legislators.

They objected to Lad raising Gandhi's comments on the floor and sought Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe's intervention.

Lad also raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi. Amid the din, Gorhe adjourned the council for five minutes at 4:25 pm.

After the council reassembled at around 4:30 pm, other BJP legislators including Pravin Darekar joined Lad, forcing another adjournment for 10 minutes.

However, as members of the treasury benches and Opposition continued to create a ruckus, the Deputy Chairperson adjourned the council proceedings for the day.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

Gandhi added that he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Modi are not the entire Hindu society, he said.

"All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood....Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus)," he said. PTI ND NSK