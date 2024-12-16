Maharashtra council: Fadnavis assures strict action against accused involved in sarpanch's murder

Nagpur, Dec 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday assured the opposition that strict action will be taken against persons involved in the murder of a sarpanch in Beed and said the case has been transferred to the CID.

Advertisment

Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve raised the issue of the murder under Rule 289.

In Beed, the sarpanch of Massajog village, Santosh Deshmukh, was abducted and murdered on December 9.

Danve demanded the arrest of three absconding accused in the case and offences against one Valmik Karad.

Advertisment

Responding to Danve, Fadnavis said the killing of a young sarpanch in Beed is very serious, and the government has taken the incident seriously.

He said a police inspector was put on strict leave, and a sub-inspector was suspended. The three absconding accused will also be arrested soon.

The chief minister said the guilty persons will not be spared, irrespective of their connections to any party, caste, religion or language.

Advertisment

He said the probe in the case has been transferred to the CID, and a special investigation team (SIT) will be constituted for an inquiry.

AI technology will be used in the investigation, he said.

Following the chief minister's assurance, the House was adjourned for the day.

Advertisment

Newly elected MLCs and ministers were introduced to the upper house, and supplementary demands were tabled.

Tributes were paid to former governor SM Krishna and former MLC Dinkarrao Jadhav in the council during the day. PTI CLS ARU