Maharashtra Council: Minister Mahajan takes on colleague Zirwal over generic drugs sale

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) A debate on people reportedly being deprived of cheap generic medicines saw an interesting twist on Thursday in the Maharashtra Legislative Council with minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan expressing disappointment at the response of his cabinet colleague from the NCP Narhari Zirwal.

Mahajan had wanted the House to "issue clear directives" with regard to what he said was "loot of the people".

After state food and drugs minister Zirwal told the House during Question Hour that medical stores not selling generic drugs or selling them at higher prices will face legal action, Mahajan expressed disappointment and argued with Ram Shinde, who was in the Chair.

"There are major hospitals in Mumbai like Jaslok, Bombay Hospital where patients are forced to buy medicines from the in-house medical store. These are expensive and it is a loot of the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported this drive of selling generic medicines through medical stores but some do not comply," Mahajan said.

"I want the House to issue clear directives in this regard," Mahajan insisted.

Legislative Council chairperson Shinde then intervened to assert that Zirwal had given a "satisfactory response".

"Mahajan should stick to his department and the minister concerned has already given satisfactory response to the House," Shinde said.

Meanwhile, opposition legislators attended the Council during the day wearing black ribbons to protest against the behaviour of Shinde during the passing of a confidence motion on Wednesday.

They met Governor CP Radhakrishnan and submitted a letter to express disappointment on the way the Council was functioning.

A day earlier, opposition parties had said they would wear black ribbons to protest against Shinde and would not take part in the proceedings when deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe was officiating. PTI ND BNM