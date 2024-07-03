Maharashtra council passes resolution to congratulate Indian cricket team for T20 win

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024.

Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe read out the resolution in the House, following which it was passed unanimously.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the nail-biting final match on June 29.

With this, India ended its 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. Player of the match, Virat Kohli, smashed a 59-ball 76 to guide India to 176/7 before restricting South Africa to 169/8. PTI ND NP