Maharashtra council polls: 93.48 pc voting in Nashik division teachers' constituency

Nashik, Jun 26 (PTI) A very high voter turnout of 93.48 per cent was registered in elections for the Nashik division teachers' constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday, an official said.

Voting began at 90 polling centres in five districts of the division -- Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahmednagar -- at 7 am and ended at 6 pm. Eligible teachers formed the electoral college for the biennial polls to the Upper House of the state legislature.

Besides this constituency from the Nashik division, polling was also held for three other seats -- Mumbai graduates, Mumbai teachers and Konkan graduates -- of the council in the state.

The district-wise voting was: Nandurbar (96.12 per cent), Dhule (93.77 per cent), Jalgaon ( 95.26 per cent), Nashik (91.63 per cent) and Ahmednagar (93.88 per cent), said the official.

In all, there were 69,368 eligible teacher-voters, including 22,865 women, in the division.

Though there were 21 candidates in the fray, the main contestants were Kishore Bhikaji Darade (Shiv Sena), Sandeep Gopalrao Gulve (Shiv Sena-UBT), Mahendra Madhukar Bhavsar (Nationalist Congress Party) and Vivek Kolhe (Independent).

Counting of votes will take place on July 1. PTI COR RSY