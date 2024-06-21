Maharashtra council polls crucial test for political parties ahead of assembly elections

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) The biennial elections to 11 seats in the Maharashtra legislative council from the MLA quota will be a crucial test for the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the assembly elections to be held later this year.

With 14 vacancies in the 288-member house, the electoral college is 274 and the quota for the winning candidate is 23.

Out of the 11 seats, the MVA can get two and the ruling alliance nine as per their numerical strength in the lower house of the state legislature.

Congress can get one candidate elected as an MLC, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) can get one candidate. BJP can get five, leaving the rest four for allies Shiv Sena and NCP.

The elections are scheduled to be held on July 12 and nominations will open from June 25.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 103 MLAs, followed by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's 40, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's 38.

The Congress has 37 MLAs, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15 and Sharad Pawar-led NCP 10.

NCP MLAs Ashok Pawar and Nawab Malik have not given affidavits supporting either of the two factions.

MLAs Sandipan Bumre and Ravindra Waikar of the Shiv Sena, Nilesh Lanke of the NCP (SP), Pratibha Dhanorkar, Varsha Gaikwad, Balwant Wankhade, Praniti Shinde (all from the Congress have been elected as MPs in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Ashok Chavan and Raju Parve of the Congress have resigned earlier. Sunil Kedar of the Congress has been disqualified.

While Govardhan Sharma, Rajendra Patni of the BJP, P N Patil of the Congress, Anil Babar of the Shiv Sena have passed away.

An NCP (SP) leader said the council polls are likely to be unopposed since political parties would not like to take the risk of a contest for the upper house. Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared that it will approach the SC seeking a stay on the elections as many MLAs of the Shiv Sena and NCP are facing disqualification proceedings.

While a BJP leader said a contest can be avoided only if there is no 12th candidate.

The NCP (SP) has announced its support Jayant Patil of the Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP).

The Congress will decide on whether to field one or two candidates in its meeting on June 25.

As per the strength of the 288-member House, the BJP had 105 MLAs, Congress 45, (undivided) NCP 53 and (undivided) Shiv Sena 56.

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has three MLAs, Samajwadi Party two, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) two, Prahar Janshakti Party two, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Swabhimani Paksh, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), Jansurajya Shakti Party, Krantikari Shetkari Paksh and PWP one each, independents 13.

The biennial elections are necessitated because 11 MLCs are retiring. These legislators are Manisha Kayande (Shiv Sena), Anil Parab (Shiv Sena-UBT),Vijay Girkar, Nilay Naik, Ramesh Patil, Ramrao Patil (BJP), Abdullah Durrani (NCP), Wajahat Mirza and Pragya Satav (Congress), Mahadev Jankar (RSP) and Jayant Patil (PWP). PTI MR NP