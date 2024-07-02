Maharashtra council polls: Shiv Sena wins Nashik Teachers seat

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Kishor Darade of the Shiv Sena has won the Nashik Teachers constituency in the biennial elections to the Maharashtra legislative council.

The result for the seat was declared after midnight on Tuesday.

Darade retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival Vivek Kolhe (independent) and fulfilling the winning quota out of the 63,151 valid votes polled, an election official said.

Polls to the Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers and Nashik Teachers constituencies were held on June 26. Except for Nashik Teachers, results of the other three seats were announced on Monday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab won the Mumbai Graduates constituency by defeating BJP's Kiran Shelar.

With Parab's win, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party retained the seat.

In the Konkan Graduates constituency, sitting BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare defeated Ramesh Keer of the Congress.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate JM Abhyankar won the Mumbai Teachers seat. PTI MR GK