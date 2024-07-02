Maharashtra Council polls: Uddhav aide files papers; contest on cards as 12 in fray for 11 seats

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) A contest appears on the cards in the July 12 biennial elections for 11 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council after the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday fielded Milind Narvekar, a close aide of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, taking the number of candidates in the fray to 12.

If one of the 12 candidates does not withdraw nomination by July 5, the last date for doing so, elections to the Upper House of the state legislature from the MLA quota will take place on July 12.

All candidates - nine of the ruling alliance Mahayuti and three of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- filed their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Thackeray expressed confidence that all three candidates of the MVA, which comprises the Sena (UBT), the Congress, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and some smaller parties, will emerge victorious.

When pointed out that the opposition bloc does not have the numbers in the assembly to ensure the victory of its third candidate, the former chief minister remarked, "We would not be doing it (fielding 3rd nominee) had we not been confident (of winning)." The MVA does not have numbers on its side, but it is banking on some MLAs of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, both constituents of Mahayuti, to cross vote in their favour.

"We are the ones who fight. They (ruling alliance parties) are fearing a split (in their ranks)," noted Thackeray, an MLC.

The 288-member legislative assembly is the electoral college for the elections. The current strength of the assembly is 274 due to 14 vacancies. The quota for winning candidates is 23.

The BJP has 103 members in the assembly, followed by the NCP (40) and the Shiv Sena (38). On the opposition side, the Congress has 37 MLAs, the Shiv Sena (UBT) 15 and Sharad Pawar-led NCP 10.

The BJP has given tickets to former minister Pankaja Munde, Amit Gorkhe, Sadabhau Khot, Yogesh Tilekar and renominated Parinay Phuke.

Chief Minister Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded former MPs Krupal Tumane and Bhavana Gawali --- both were denied ticket in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Tickets to Tumane and Gawali are being viewed as their political rehabilitation after they were not fielded in the Lok Sabha polls. With their nomination, the party has denied ticket to sitting MLC Manisha Kayande who switched over to the Shiv Sena from the Thackeray-led outfit in 2023.

The NCP has fielded Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajirao Garje.

The Congress has renominated sitting legislator Pradyna Satav, while the NCP (SP) is supporting sitting MLC and Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil.

The biennial elections are being held because 11 MLCs are retiring in July-end after the end of their 6-year term. These legislators are Manisha Kayande (Shiv Sena), Anil Parab (Shiv Sena-UBT),Vijay Girkar, Nilay Naik, Ramesh Patil, Ramrao Patil (BJP), Abdullah Durrani (NCP), Wajahat Mirza and Pradyna Satav (Congress), Mahadev Jankar (RSP) and Jayant Patil (PWP).

The council polls are being held just ahead of the state assembly elections which are due in October. PTI MR PR GK NP RSY