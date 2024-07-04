Maharashtra council reduces LoP Danve's suspension to 3 days

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative council on Thursday reduced Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve's suspension period from five days to three, paving the way for him to participate in the House proceedings from Friday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Danve was suspended from the council on Tuesday for five days for using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a discussion in the House on Monday evening.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the decision to suspend Danve was one-sided and a pre-planned conspiracy.

Thackeray said, as the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), he was apologising for the remarks made by Danve if it hurt women, but asked what action was taken against the BJP and Shiv Sena leaders for making such comments outside the House.

Sena (UBT) legislators on Wednesday urged Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe to revoke Danve's suspension, saying he was ready to apologise for his words.

Danve apologised in a letter to Gorhe on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday proposed reducing Danve's suspension to three days, citing Danve's apology.

The House then passed a resolution unanimously to reduce his suspension period.