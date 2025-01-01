Maharashtra court sends extortion-accused Karad to 15-day custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Dec 31 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra has sent Walmik Karad, an accused in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch, to custody for 15 days.

Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, surrendered before the police in Pune.

He was then brought to a government hospital in Kej from where he was taken to a police station, an official said.

Opposition NCP (SP) has dubbed the surrender as an orchestrated move and mockery of the state police.

Assistant government pleader JB Shinde told reporters that the court had sent Karad to 15 days' custody.

The custody was granted to investigate the case and collect Karad's voice sample.

Karad's advocate said, "If we see the FIR, the sections that are imposed are inapplicable. If we see the background, the court has not heard our say but may be on day 14, when the custody ends, it may be considered." "I have seen many cases of extortion but never seen such a case where court grants custody of 15 days. If anyone else apart from Walmik Karad would have been there, probably the accused have got bail," the advocated added. PTI AW SZM SZM