Maharashtra: Crocodile’s day out amid rain in Chiplun

Ratnagiri: The video of an 8-foot-long crocodile strolling on a rain-swept road in a coastal Maharashtra town has gone viral on social media.

The video was shot by an autorickshaw driver in Chinchnaka area of Chiplun town in Ratnagiri district amid a steady downpour, an official said.

A few other vehicles are also seen in the video, which shows an autorickshaw trying tail the crocodile with its headlight on.

The crocodile likely ventured into the town from Shiv or Vashishti rivers nearby, the official said.

Many onlookers also shot videos of the crocodile and shared it on social media. The incident happened Sunday night, a local said.