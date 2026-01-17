Maharashtra cyber cops secure Rs 2 cr refund for victim in Rs 58 cr digital arrest scam

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Maharashtra cyber police facilitated the refund of Rs 2 crore to a 72-year-old man who was duped of Rs 58.13 crore in India's largest 'digital arrest' fraud, officials said on Saturday.

Maharashtra Cyber, the cyber wing of the state police, has also announced a Rs 3 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of Devender Saini, a key absconding accused in the case, an official said.

The victim, a Mumbai resident, and his wife were put under so-called digital arrest by fraudsters posing as CBI and ED officials for over two months last year.

They approached police after losing Rs 58.13 crore.

After persistent efforts, a refund of Rs 2 crore was secured through court orders as the first installment, the official said, adding that several assets of arrested accused have been frozen.

Saini, identified as a key operational handler, still remains at large, the official said. PTI DC KRK