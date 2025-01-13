Maharashtra Cyber counsels two men who wanted to end lives over loan app recovery harassment

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Cyber averted two suicide bids in two separate cases of cyber blackmailing and harassment by recovery agents of instant loan apps in Pune, officials said on Monday.

The first case involved a 22-year-old man who had borrowed Rs 2800 from a loan app and had repaid the amount, an official said.

"Even after repaying the amount, he started getting calls demanding additional money. After he refused, the callers sent explicit, morphed nude photographs of his female relative to his family via Whatsapp. Fed up with the harassment, the victim called Maharashtra Cyber Helpline Number 14407 and confided he wanted to end his life," the official said.

"The Cyber analyst swiftly handled the case by alerting the nearby police station. It ensured immediate action was taken and a suicide bid was averted. In the second incident, a 35-year-old man had borrowed Rs 5,060 for a medical emergency. After agreeing to an EMI of Rs 1,700, the loan app doubled the amount," he said.

After the victim refused to pay, the callers threatened him and his kin that explicit photographs will be circulated to shame them.

"The depressed victim called the called the cyber helpline and spoke about wanting to commit suicide. The Cyber analyst flagged the incident as severe blackmailing. Officials who met the man managed to counsel him," he said. PTI DC BNM