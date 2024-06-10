Maharashtra Cyber has managed to save Rs 222 cr of people duped in online frauds since 2021

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cyber probing fraud cases involving a cumulative amount of Rs 2379.51 crore between 2021 and May 2024 has managed to put on hold Rs 222.99 crore thanks to the 1930 helpline, an official said on Monday.

The helpline, with 23 functional lines and 110 persons working round the clock, attends between 2500-3000 calls per day, he said, adding that 10 officials focus specifically on follow-up procedures as well as communicating with banks and law enforcement agencies to expedite complaint resolution.

As part of the MH Dial 1930 Project, modern state-of-the-art software and hardware are being implemented to effectively resolve citizens' complaints, he said.

"Cloud telephonic servers are being used to increase the bandwidth for attending calls, allowing more citizens to be served. The impact of those efforts is reflected in the substantial increase in registered fraud amounts and an increase in the hold amount," he said. PTI DC BNM