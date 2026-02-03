Maharashtra Cyber issues notice to X over objectionable post on CM Fadnavis' Davos visit

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cyber has issued a notice to social media site X, asking it to remove or disable objectionable account and associated posts of a handle from which a satirical post on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Davos visit was published, police said on Tuesday.

The X handle user @gajabhauX, who has 39.01K followers, had uploaded a post with a cartoon image targeting the Maharashtra Chief Minister's visit to Davos, Switzerland, on January 20 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

The Maharashtra Cyber, the nodal agency for tackling cyber-related crimes in the state, took cognisance of the post after receiving a complaint which called the content objectionable as well as provocative.

The cyber unit issued a notice to microblogging platform X on January 22 and warned of serious legal action if directives from Indian law enforcement agencies are not complied with.

The X account user @gajabhau himself posted the notice on his account on Monday.

The notice was sent under section 79(3)(b) of Information Technology Act 2000, read with the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules 2011, after receiving the complaint against the account holder for allegedly posting objectionable content against a dignitary holding one of the highest constitutional posts, said police.

As per the notice, the account holder @gajabhauX has posted content that is objectionable and provocative in nature.

"The post appears intended to hurt the sentiments of a particular group, promote societal disharmony, incite tension and aggravate the law and order situation in Maharashtra," said the notice.

It further seeks to exploit common beliefs and sentiments, thereby creating division within communities. Such posts pose a direct threat to public safety and may result in physical harm or loss of life by provoking violence and endangering lives, it added.

"The post also appears to cast on the integrity and credibility of a renowned and well established international forum (WEF) comprising representatives of foreign countries. By questioning the forum and ridiculing the overall arrangement, the account holder seeks to weaken confidence in the international platform and further intensify the sensitivity and impact of the issue," the notice stated.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the Maharashtra Cyber has requested X Corp (which owns the social media platform) to remove and disable access to the user account and it's associated posts.

The agency shared the X account link of the account holder and also the URL link for the reference of the platform.

"Since your organisation has a physical presence and conducts business in India, it is subjected to the jurisdiction of Indian Laws. Failure to comply with directives from Indian law enforcement agencies may result in serious legal action against you," the notice issued to X Corp warned.

"You are hereby warned that if any unlawful or disruptive incident occurs due to your failure to take timely action, you will be held liable," it further added. PTI DC RSY