Maharashtra Cyber issues wanted notice for key accused in Rs 58 cr digital arrest case

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Cyber has issued a wanted notice for a Rajasthan-based man in connection with a Rs 58 crore 'digital arrest' case, which is India's largest, a police official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Devender Satyanarayan Saini, a resident of Ajmer, he added.

A 72-year-old man was duped of Rs 58 crore, the official said, adding the Nodal Cyber police station is probing the case.

"The probe revealed that cyber fraudsters allegedly used hundreds of mule bank accounts and multiple intermediary layers to launder proceeds running into several crore rupees from victims, including senior citizens and businesspersons. Maharashtra Cyber detected the involvement of Saini in the case as key accused," he said.

"On Thursday, Maharashtra Cyber circulated Saini's photographs and requested citizens to share any credible information leading to his arrest. The informant's identity will be kept confidential. Suitable rewards will be offered for actionable leads," the official said. PTI DC BNM