Maharashtra Cyber records over 10 lakh cyber attacks targeting India post-Pahalgam tragedy

Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cyber has recorded more than 10 lakh cyber attacks on Indian systems by hacking groups from various countries, including Pakistan, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Thursday.

Maharashtra Cyber has noticed that the cyber attack incidents increased after April 22, a senior police official said.

"There were over 10 lakh cyber attacks on India after the Pahalgam attack," said Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Department.

These attacks targeting Indian websites and portals were made from Pakistan, Middle East, Indonesia and Morocco, he said.

Many of the hacking groups have claimed themselves as Islamist groups, he said, adding that it could possibly be a cyber warfare.

According to him, many of these attacks were averted by the Maharashtra Cyber, the cyber crime detection wing of the state police.

It has prepared an advisory for all the government departments in the government asking them to strengthen their cyber infrastructure, he said.

Twenty-six persons, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at Baisaran near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22. PTI DC NP