Maharashtra Cyber saves Rs 90 lakh lost by travel firm in 'whale phishing' attack

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Cyber managed to solve five online fraud cases involving an amount of Rs 1.47 crore in the last 48 hours, including Rs 90 lakh lost by a Bhiwandi-based travel agency in a 'whale phishing" attack, a senior police official said on Friday.

A whale phishing attack is one in which online fraudsters pose as trusted sources in an organisation to dupe high-level executives to gain access to funds or information.

The official said the accountant of the travel agency was contacted by the accused through WhatsApp posing as the firm's owner.

"The accountant was contacted from a new mobile phone number and was asked by the cyber fraudster to transfer Rs 90 lakh urgently for a business project. He did so in a single transaction into an account provided by the accused. However, the accountant soon realised he had been duped and registered a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal," the official said.

The Maharashtra Cyber immediately contacted all stakeholders, including banks and financial intermediaries, and managed to freeze Rs 90 lakh, he added.

"In the last 48 hours, Maharashtra Cyber successfully solved five such cases of cyber fraud involving Rs 1.47 crore. We ensured freezing of 100 per cent of the amount. The process of refunding money to rightful owners is underway," the official said. PTI DC BNM