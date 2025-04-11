Maharashtra Cyber to adopt AI in recruitment process

Mumbai, Apr 11 ( PTI) Maharashtra Cyber will take help of artificial intelligence (AI) in its recruitment process, officials said on Friday.

This move will make Maharashtra Cyber the first government department in the country to make use of AI technology in the recruitment process, a senior official claimed.

Maharashtra Cyber is the cyber crime detection wing of the state police.

As part of the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project, Maharashtra Cyber had recently issued a recruitment advertisement inviting applications for various technical and analytical roles.

As per the data, more than 3.5 lakh individuals had accessed the application form, while over 2,400 successfully submitted their applications, he said.

To streamline the shortlisting process for this recruitment drive, Maharashtra Cyber has entered into a non-financial collaboration with Nova Strategic Operations (NSO) and VeriKlick to integrate Artificial Intelligence based screening mechanisms, he said.

VeriKlick is a next generation AI-powered candidate interview and assessment platform that offers a range of advanced features, including AI-driven chat and voice interview evaluation, facial recognition, voice verification, candidate assessment modules, and a digital scorecard system, the official added.

These features significantly reduce the time and human effort required in traditional screening, while also helping in eliminating errors and unconscious bias, according to him.

However, all shortlisted applicants will also undergo a traditional manual interview to ensure accuracy and eliminate any false positives generated by the AI tool, he said. PTI DC NP