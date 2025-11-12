Maharashtra: Dalit Mahasangh chief murdered in Sangli home; eight booked

Sangli (Maharashtra), Nov 12 (PTI) The founder president of a Dalit outfit was allegedly stabbed to death by eight men in Sangli city when he was celebrating his birthday in his home, a crime suspected to be the fallout of a dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The slain leader, identified as Uttam Mohite, 38, was the founder of Dalit Mahasangh.

One of the attackers, identified as Shahrukh Rafiq Shaikh (26), suffered a severe injury during the scuffle, leading to his death on Wednesday morning at a hospital, according to police.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at midnight when Mohite was celebrating his birthday in his home near Garpir Dargah Chowk area, police said.

A group of men armed with knives, iron rods, and sticks started hurling abuses at Mohite after guests left the spot and arrangements were being wrapped up.

Sensing danger to his life, Mohite ran inside his home while being chased by attackers. They stabbed Mohite multiple times in the stomach and chest, and hit him on his head and arms with iron rods and sticks.

During the scuffle, one of the attackers, Shaikh, sustained a severe stab injury on his thigh, apparently by mistake, police said.

Mohite was rushed to the Sangli Civil Hospital by his nephew, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the attackers carried severely injured Khan to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning, police said.

A police official said on Wednesday that Mohite and one of the accused, Ganesh More, had a brief argument during the birthday celebration. Before leaving the venue, More reportedly warned Mohite that he "would not spare" him.

Police have registered a case of murder against eight persons, identified as Ganesh More, Satish Lokhande, Shahrukh Shaikh (deceased), Banya alias Yash Londhe, Ajay Ghadge, Jitendra Londhe, Yogesh Shinde, and Sameer Dhole, who are residents of the Indiranagar area, based on a complaint lodged by Mohite's wife, Jyoti. PTI COR SPK NSK