Maharashtra: Day not far away when we will travel using drones, says Gadkari

Nagpur, Aug 14 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the day is not far away when people will travel by drones (air taxis).

He said farmers were now spraying insecticides using drones and even goods weighing up to 200 kilograms can be transported using them.

"The day is not far away when we will go to the railway station or airport using drones (air taxis)," he said at the 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Day' programme organised by the Rashtranirman Samiti here.

He asked students to harness technology to secure the borders and interiors of the country and also to bring development in villages. PTI CLS BNM BNM