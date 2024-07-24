Maharashtra: Days after earthquake, GSI team examines houses, talks to locals in Hingoli district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) A team from the Geological Survey of India has been examining houses and talking to local residents in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, days after an earthquake hit the area, an official said on Wednesday.

The three-member team from GSI, which carries out geoscientific activities across the country, has been in Hingoli since Monday, the official said.

The team will also visit villages, including Rameshwar Tanda, the epicentre of the earthquake, and Pangara (Shinde) in Kalamnuri tehsil of the district, a senior official said.

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit the Hingoli district on July 10 and its impact was felt in neighbouring Nanded, Parbhani and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts of Marathwada and Washim of Vidarbha regions.

There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, officials had said earlier.

“The GSI team has been here since July 22. They are visiting villages, examining houses, and talking to people. Their survey may end on Thursday. They will then return to their office and file a report,” he said. PTI AW NR