Maharashtra: Decline in fatalities despite uptick in road accidents

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded a slight increase in road accidents this year but the number of fatalities went down, reflecting the effectiveness of the measures taken by the state transport department, officials said on Tuesday.

Between January and November 2025, the state reported 33,002 road accidents and 14,066 deaths, compared to 32,784 accidents and 14,185 fatalities during the same period last year.

While the number of accidents increased by 218 or 0.66 per cent, fatalities declined by 119, marking a reduction of 0.83 per cent, said a statement.

The busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnessed a significant improvement, with accident-related deaths dropping from 82 in January-November 2024 to 61 during the same period in 2025, a decline of 26 per cent. The number of accidents on the expressway fell from 66 to 54, an 18 per cent reduction.

Several cities and districts reported a sharp fall in fatalities, including Nagpur city (21 per cent), Palghar (20 per cent), Amravati (17 per cent), Pune (15 per cent), Dhule (14 per cent) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (12 per cent), the transport department said.

The department has set a target of reducing road accidents in the state by 50 per cent by 2030, it said. PTI MR KRK