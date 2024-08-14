Maharashtra deliberately excluded from Foxconn's India investment discussions: NCP (SP)

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Wednesday accused the BJP-led NDA of deliberately ignoring Maharashtra during discussions on Foxconn's investment plans in India.

"Once again, Maharashtra is not a part of the excellent discussions on the investment plans of Foxconn in India. Does this also mean that Maharashtra is not a part of the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors?" NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about meeting Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), Crasto alleged Maharashtra was always neglected and badly treated by the NDA government.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress had claimed that the Foxconn-Vedanta semi-conductor plant was initially planned in Maharashtra, but was diverted to Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections in that state in 2022.

Foxconn last year announced its withdrawal from the semi-conductor joint venture with Vedanta.