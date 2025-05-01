Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar welcomes caste census decision

Pune: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said he welcomed the Union government's announcement of caste enumeration in the next census.

Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, was speaking at the official Maharashtra Day event here.

"Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to conduct a caste census in the country. It is a welcome decision, and it will help all communities receive due justice. Several individuals, parties and organisations have been demanding a caste census for decades. The demand has been fulfilled by the Centre's visionary leadership," said the Nationalist Congress Party chief.

He also noted that this Maharashtra Day is special for the state as the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), a first-of-its-kind event, is being inaugurated by the prime minister in Mumbai.