Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fadnavis, who was accompanied by his wife Amruta and daughter Divija, described the meeting with the prime minister as a "courtesy call".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings have always been and will continue to be with Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

"Every time I meet him, I get new energy and his guidance," he said.

Fadnavis said he was grateful that the prime minister gave me his valuable time.