Maharashtra deputy CM Shinde in Srinagar to expedite return of state tourists

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday flew to Srinagar to expedite the process of bringing back state tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said here.

Six tourists from Maharashtra were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

"The safety of Maharashtrian travelers and the trust of their families is our government's highest priority. I personally take responsibility to ensure that every citizen continues to receive full government support during this difficult time," Shinde said after meeting tourists in Srinagar.

Shinde flew to Srinagar in a private aircraft, his office said.