Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar calls on PM Modi, Shah in Delhi

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after taking charge of her post at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

She also separately met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during her visit to the national capital, where she arrived on Tuesday night.

Sunetra Pawar, who took oath as the state's first woman Deputy CM on January 31, was accompanied by her sons Parth and Jay, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel and party's Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare during her meeting with Modi.

The Deputy CM, currently a Rajya Sabha member, also visited Parliament which is having its budget session.

Sunetra Pawar replaced her husband and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra cabinet days after his death in a plane crash at the Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28. PTI MR RSY