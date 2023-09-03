Maharashtra deputy lays foundation stone for renovation of Trishul war memorial in Ladakh

Leh, Sep 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the Trishul War Memorial and Museum here and said his government would cooperate with the army in the successful execution of the project.

The war memorial and museum at Karu is an effort to honour the sacrifices and great contributions made by the personnel of the Trishul division in defending the honour and integrity of the nation, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the museum is being constructed, adjacent to the Trishul War Memorial and is in the shape of a Trishul (trident) with three exhibition halls covering all the operations carried out thus far by the army.

The museum will also have an auditorium that will showcase the glorious accomplishments of the army in the Kargil and Ladakh sectors, the spokesperson said, adding it will be constructed over an area of nearly 9,000 square feet amidst the scenic backdrop of Ladakh mountain ranges and Indus River and is expected to have a substantial number of visitors in the tourist season, to whom it will serve as an inspiration.

The spokesperson said the ceremony at Karu was conducted at the proposed site of the museum and was attended by the General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, the General Officer Commanding, Trishul Division and a Member of the Legislative Committee, government of Maharashtra, Shrikant Bhartiya.

The inauguration stone was unveiled on the occasion and marked the site of the museum as a tribute from the government of Maharashtra and all grateful citizens of the nation, the spokesperson said.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis said it is a rightful tribute to the bravehearts of Ladakh who have made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

"The museum is an example of civil-military cooperation at the highest level and it will serve as an inspiration for generations to come. The government of Maharashtra shall stand in close cooperation with army authorities in the successful execution of the project,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Trishul Division has a glorious history of being the defenders of the mountains, having actively participated in operations of 1962, 1965, 1971, 1991 and 1999.

Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps expresses its gratitude to the government of Maharashtra for its generous contribution to the construction of the Trishul War Museum. PTI TAS RHL