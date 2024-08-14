Maharashtra DGP launches cyber awareness initiative

Thane, Aug 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla on Wednesday underlined the need for heightened awareness to combat cyber frauds.

Shukla spoke after inaugurating Navi Mumbai Police's WhatsApp channel and helpline services. The event marked the launch of a pilot project for educating citizens on preventing cyber crimes.

Speaking to the media, Shukla said lack of awareness is one of the factors in the rising prevalence of cyber crimes.

She advised safeguards like against clicking on unknown links, sharing OTPs, or disclosing sensitive information such as PAN and UID numbers.

Shukla further said this pilot project's success would determine its expansion to other police stations.

"The effectiveness of the project will be gauged based on public engagement, interest, and collaboration with the police to prevent cyber crimes," the DGP said.

At the inauguration, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bhrambe said the newly-introduced WhatsApp channel will address a range of issues, including women's safety, narcotics, and services provided by the police.

The channel will feature educational videos, animated content, and daily messages covering cyber crimes, financial fraud, and senior citizen safety. Additionally, a 24x7 cyber helpline number, 8828112112, has been established for immediate assistance, he said. PTI COR NSK