Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth appointed as MPSC chairman

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has appointed state's incumbent Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth as the chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), a police official said on Thursday.

Seth, a 1988 batch IPS officer, is due to retire in December this year. But he will get two years to work as the MPSC chairperson till he turns 62, he said.

The MPSC conducts various recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C vacancies in the Maharashtra state administration.

A notification about the appointment to the top post of the MPSC was issued on Wednesday after its proposal was cleared by the Maharashtra Governor, the official said.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had cleared this proposal earlier this week, he added.

The notification states that the appointment of MPSC chairman shall be for the period of six years from the date of assuming charge of the post or till the chairman attains the age of 62 years, whichever happens earlier. So as per the notification, Seth will get a little over two years to serve as the chairman of the MPSC.

Seth was serving as the director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before he was appointed as the DGP of Maharashtra in February 2022.

